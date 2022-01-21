Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

