Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 49,351 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.