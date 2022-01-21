3,761 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Shares of REGN opened at $614.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.21 and its 200-day moving average is $618.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

