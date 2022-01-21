Gas (GAS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.84 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00012201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $47.41 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

