Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.90.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 24.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 270.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 81.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

