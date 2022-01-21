ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $657.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $711.67.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $515.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.48, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

