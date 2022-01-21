Centene Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Centene stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

In related news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

