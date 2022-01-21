William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,275 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.19 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

