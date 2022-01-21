KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

