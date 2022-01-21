Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $31,787,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,452.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 474,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 444,380 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

