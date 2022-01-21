AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $106.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.