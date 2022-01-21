William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,505 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

