Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.91.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 102.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

