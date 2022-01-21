Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $675.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.69.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $490.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.58. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $486.11 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.