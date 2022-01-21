Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

DSP stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $477.69 million and a PE ratio of 0.65.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

