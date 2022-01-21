Oppenheimer Trims Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Target Price to $105.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 192.23% from the stock’s current price.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

TPTX stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

