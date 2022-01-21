Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 975,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after buying an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

