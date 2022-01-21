ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,438,522 shares of company stock worth $1,128,587,712. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.