Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.

NBH stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

