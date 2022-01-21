AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $118.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

