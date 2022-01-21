VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.0632 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $349.13 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009641 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

