Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.73.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $316.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

