19,066 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Match Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Match Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Match Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.92. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

