ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $19.52 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASML in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $19.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $706.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. ASML has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $784.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

