FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.