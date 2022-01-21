FY2022 EPS Estimates for CyberAgent, Inc. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CYGIY opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19 and a beta of -0.20. CyberAgent has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.10.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

