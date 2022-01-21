Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company.

TSE:HUT opened at C$7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.09. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.91 and a 52 week high of C$20.61. The company has a current ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.31 million.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

