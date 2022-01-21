Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $501.42 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

