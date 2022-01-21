iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

IBML stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

