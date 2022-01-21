CX Institutional Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,837,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,143,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,566,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 176,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $163.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average of $180.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

