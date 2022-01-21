Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 30.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 29.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $59.92 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

