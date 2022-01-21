CX Institutional Purchases 63 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

PXD opened at $215.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $222.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

