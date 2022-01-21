CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.