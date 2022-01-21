Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $177.86 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372,819 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.88% of Highwoods Properties worth $177,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152,666 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

