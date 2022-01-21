CX Institutional Purchases 699 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

CX Institutional grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BUI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

