CX Institutional Buys 124 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

