Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 9,055 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $211,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $511.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.85 and a 200 day moving average of $640.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

