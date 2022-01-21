Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 59.2% over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NYSE:CFG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

