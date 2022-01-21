Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,306 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $52.85 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

