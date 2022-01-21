Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

