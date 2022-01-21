Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 609,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $309,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SLNO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.