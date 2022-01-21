Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $5.45 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $138,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.