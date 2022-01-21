Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Gores Metropoulos II has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gores Metropoulos II by 161.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gores Metropoulos II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,762,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 527,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.