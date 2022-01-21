Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 692,207 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of X opened at $21.30 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

