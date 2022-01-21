Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

