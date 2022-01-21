Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Adient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adient by 1,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 630,730 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,797,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Adient stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

