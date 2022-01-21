Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

