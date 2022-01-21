Glenview Trust Co Acquires 229 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $284.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.21 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.21.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

