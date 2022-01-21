Glenview Trust Co Invests $371,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

