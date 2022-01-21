Glenview Trust Co Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $452.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.71. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

